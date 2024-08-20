Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lessened by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,502 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 9.7% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $57,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $118.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $467.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.80 and a 200-day moving average of $113.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

About Exxon Mobil



Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

