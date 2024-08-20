Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet updated its Q1 guidance to $2.33-2.40 EPS.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $231.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $116.63 and a 1-year high of $266.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.85.

Insider Activity

In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

View Our Latest Report on Fabrinet

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Earnings History for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

