Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet updated its Q1 guidance to $2.33-2.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $231.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $116.63 and a 1-year high of $266.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.85.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

