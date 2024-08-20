Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.330-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.0 million-$780.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.2 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FN. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FN

Fabrinet Price Performance

NYSE FN opened at $231.46 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $116.63 and a 12 month high of $266.39. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.10 and a 200-day moving average of $213.85.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.