Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Down 5.7% in July

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FGPR opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.00.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile
