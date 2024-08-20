Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Down 5.7% in July

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGPR opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

