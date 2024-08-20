Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Shares Up 4.8%

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.85 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 169,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 278,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Ferro-Alloy Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources Trading Up 4.8 %

Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of £26.58 million, a PE ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 0.82.

(Get Free Report)

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.