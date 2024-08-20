Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,949,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 123,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSTA opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $50.01.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

