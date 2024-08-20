Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

