Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.
Finning International Stock Performance
Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.60. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$33.77 and a 52 week high of C$44.35. The company has a market cap of C$5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$36.39 per share, with a total value of C$101,055.03. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes bought 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.39 per share, with a total value of C$101,055.03. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle acquired 10,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$42.55 per share, with a total value of C$425,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,941 shares of company stock valued at $856,679. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
About Finning International
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.
