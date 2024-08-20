Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.60. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$33.77 and a 52 week high of C$44.35. The company has a market cap of C$5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$36.39 per share, with a total value of C$101,055.03. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes bought 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.39 per share, with a total value of C$101,055.03. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle acquired 10,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$42.55 per share, with a total value of C$425,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,941 shares of company stock valued at $856,679. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Finning International from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities raised Finning International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.75.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

