Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in July

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Firm Capital Property Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FRMUF opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. Firm Capital Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.
About Firm Capital Property Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Firm Capital Property Trust
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.