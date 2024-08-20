Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in July

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Firm Capital Property Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FRMUF opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. Firm Capital Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Get Firm Capital Property Trust alerts:

About Firm Capital Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders. The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, and net lease convenience retail.

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.