First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTGS. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 293,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Growth Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FTGS stock opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.