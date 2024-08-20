First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 203,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

