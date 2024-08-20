First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $40,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

FDL stock opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.