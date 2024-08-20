First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,186 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.78% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $28,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTXL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 130,183 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after buying an additional 70,163 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,972,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,527,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 22,377 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTXL opened at $95.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.68. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $107.74.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1248 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

