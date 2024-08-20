First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

FGB opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

