FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,514,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,523.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Howard Dvorkin bought 5,192 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $5,815.04.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 26,756 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $28,361.36.

On Friday, June 28th, Howard Dvorkin bought 9,800 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $12,348.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 6,111 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,394.31.

On Monday, June 17th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 6,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $7,200.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Howard Dvorkin bought 5,500 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,820.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 20,467 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $23,537.05.

On Friday, June 7th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 64,054 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $71,740.48.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 7,833 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $8,694.63.

On Monday, June 3rd, Howard Dvorkin bought 52,200 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $57,420.00.

NASDAQ FPAY opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.70, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. FlexShopper, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.33.

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. As a group, analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPAY. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShopper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 30.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in FlexShopper in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

