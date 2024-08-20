Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FLNT opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.31. Fluent has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fluent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Fluent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 150,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

