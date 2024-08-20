FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,551 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 18.29% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $29,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YJUN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.9 %

YJUN opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.