FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Buys $50,000.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,251,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga acquired 321,337 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $80,334.25.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FTCI. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in FTC Solar by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,960 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 83,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

