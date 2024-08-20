fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Barrington Research

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FUBO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of FUBO opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $541.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

