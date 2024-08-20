FY2025 EPS Estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report issued on Sunday, August 18th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. National Bank Financial has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$0.85 price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.55 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.76.

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$0.35 on Tuesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.54. The stock has a market cap of C$148.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

