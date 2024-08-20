Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 51,071 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI stock opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.