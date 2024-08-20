GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 33.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 499,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,914,000 after buying an additional 125,612 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.23. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

