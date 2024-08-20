GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $229,052,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,406,000 after buying an additional 2,647,204 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $96,135,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4,959.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 758,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,957,000 after acquiring an additional 743,523 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.10 and a 200 day moving average of $83.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEHC. Bank of America cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

