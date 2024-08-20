Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Generac were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC stock opened at $156.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $169.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Generac

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,239 shares of company stock valued at $10,943,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.