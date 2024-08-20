Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Generac were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
Generac Stock Performance
GNRC stock opened at $156.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $169.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.71.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Generac
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,239 shares of company stock valued at $10,943,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
About Generac
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Generac
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Momentum in Palo Alto Networks: Tech Stocks Still Going Strong
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Buffett’s Big Bet: Should You Follow Berkshire’s Move on OXY?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- GeoVax Labs: Is This Micro-Cap Biotech Stock a Boom or a Bust?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.