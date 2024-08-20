Getech Group (LON:GTC) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03). 993,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 388,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 million, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Getech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides government advisory, geoscience, and geospatial services. It operates in three segments: Products, Services, and Asset development. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

