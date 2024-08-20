Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the textile maker on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Gildan Activewear has raised its dividend by an average of 69.1% annually over the last three years. Gildan Activewear has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $862.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

