Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$57.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$36.42 and a 52-week high of C$58.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.11.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gildan Activewear

In other news, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total transaction of C$161,200.13. In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 50,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total value of C$2,077,495.00. Also, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total value of C$161,200.13. Insiders have sold a total of 102,168 shares of company stock worth $4,161,893 over the last ninety days. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.