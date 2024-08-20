Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Short Interest Up 6.2% in July

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,110,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 13,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.7 days. Currently, 23.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gogo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,470,000 after acquiring an additional 44,340 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Gogo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,108,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,805 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gogo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,866 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gogo by 7.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 152,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LB Partners LLC grew its position in Gogo by 31.0% in the first quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 1,895,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 448,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Gogo Price Performance

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.13. Gogo has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

