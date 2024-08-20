Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,713 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $29,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,764,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 57,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $111.01. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.58.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

