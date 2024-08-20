GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Short Interest Update

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 8,350,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

GoodRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -745.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.39. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,348,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,121,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after buying an additional 1,102,758 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,183,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after buying an additional 361,294 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 607,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 118,703 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Further Reading

