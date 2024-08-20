Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,307 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Greif were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Greif by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Greif by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Greif Announces Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Greif’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greif presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

