Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 0.7 %

ASR stock opened at $284.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.71. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $357.90. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $3.96. The business had revenue of $357.51 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 49.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $5.597 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

