Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 140,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $284.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.71. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $357.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $3.96. The company had revenue of $357.51 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 49.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $5.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.