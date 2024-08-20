GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from GWA Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

GWA Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get GWA Group alerts:

GWA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and Clark brands.

Receive News & Ratings for GWA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.