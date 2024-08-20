GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from GWA Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.
GWA Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.94.
About GWA Group
