Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Short Interest Down 10.2% in July

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 9,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 248,986 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 419,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 266,806 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HOG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE HOG opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

