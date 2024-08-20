HashiCorp (HCP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ: HCP) in the last few weeks:

8/19/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/20/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/14/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HashiCorp Trading Up 0.5 %

HCP stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.05.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $468,412.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $468,412.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,368 shares in the company, valued at $147,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,459.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 406,736 shares of company stock worth $13,612,236 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after buying an additional 63,879 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 254,720 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in HashiCorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,217,000. Finally, GGV Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 658,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after buying an additional 29,064 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

