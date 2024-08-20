HashiCorp (HCP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ: HCP) in the last few weeks:
- 8/19/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/26/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
HashiCorp Trading Up 0.5 %
HCP stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.05.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after buying an additional 63,879 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 254,720 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in HashiCorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,217,000. Finally, GGV Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 658,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after buying an additional 29,064 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
