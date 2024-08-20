HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Ovid Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.70.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 45.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.
