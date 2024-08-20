HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $36,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $373.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $375.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.67.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

