Head to Head Survey: DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) and Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST)

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Austin Gold and DRDGOLD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00

Austin Gold currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 219.90%. DRDGOLD has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.68%. Given Austin Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than DRDGOLD.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austin Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.32) -2.93 DRDGOLD $5.50 billion 0.15 $72.27 million $1.04 9.45

This table compares Austin Gold and DRDGOLD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Austin Gold. Austin Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DRDGOLD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of Austin Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of DRDGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Austin Gold and DRDGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austin Gold N/A -35.82% -34.68% DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Austin Gold has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Austin Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County. It also holds interest in the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada. Austin Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. DRDGOLD Limited is a subsidiary of Sibanye Gold Limited.

