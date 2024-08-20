Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Short Interest Update

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of HNNAZ opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3047 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

