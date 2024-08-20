Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial technology sectors in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

