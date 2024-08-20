Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.25.
About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.