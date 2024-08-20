Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Runway Growth Finance were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 289.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 114,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 84,790 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 729.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 118,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 104,352 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 33.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 38,497 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,140.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

RWAY opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.60. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.78%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.75 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

