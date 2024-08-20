Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.5% during the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 674 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 472.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.41.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $529.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.03 and a 52-week high of $542.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $2,663,825.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $2,663,825.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $4,714,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,579 shares in the company, valued at $39,285,234.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,783 shares of company stock valued at $194,001,589 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

