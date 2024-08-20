Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.7 %

KMB stock opened at $143.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.22. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

