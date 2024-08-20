Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Copart by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

