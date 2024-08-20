Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,557 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,557 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 144,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,437 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

NEE stock opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average is $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $163.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

