Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Cut to $192.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hess from $166.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.77.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $138.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hess has a 12 month low of $130.35 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

