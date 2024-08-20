HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 125,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

HireQuest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. HireQuest has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.84 million, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.03.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. HireQuest had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HireQuest will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at HireQuest

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In other news, CEO Richard Hermanns bought 2,700 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $34,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,056,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,850.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,650 shares of company stock valued at $156,246. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 267,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Friday, July 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

