Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 870,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor

Honda Motor Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,902,000 after acquiring an additional 258,160 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after acquiring an additional 141,552 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 billion. Analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

