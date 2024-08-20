Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 870,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 billion. Analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
